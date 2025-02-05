Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Lumen (LUMN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Lumen (LUMN - Free Report) reported $3.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.4%. EPS of $0.09 for the same period compares to $0.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.22 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.08, the EPS surprise was +212.50%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lumen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Revenues- Total Business Segment Revenue: $2.66 billion versus $2.55 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.6% change.
  • Operating Revenues- Total Mass Markets Revenue: $670 million compared to the $669.32 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.1% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Total Business Segment Revenue- Wholesale: $716 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $696.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.4%.
  • Operating revenues- International and Other- Total: $92 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $93 million.
  • Mid-Market Enterprise- Total: $452 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $469.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.9%.
  • Public Sector- Total: $554 million versus $465.10 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.9% change.
  • Large Enterprise- Total: $845 million compared to the $826.71 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.4% year over year.
Shares of Lumen have returned -16.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

