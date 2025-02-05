Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Mondelez (MDLZ) Q4 Earnings

Mondelez (MDLZ - Free Report) reported $9.6 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.1%. EPS of $0.65 for the same period compares to $0.84 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.69 billion, representing a surprise of -0.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Mondelez performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Latin America: $1.17 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.2%.
  • Geographic Revenue- North America: $2.78 billion compared to the $2.85 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- Europe: $3.74 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.80 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%.
  • Geographic Revenue- AMEA: $1.91 billion compared to the $1.84 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.9% year over year.
Shares of Mondelez have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

