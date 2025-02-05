We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Enviri (NVRI) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
The most recent trading session ended with Enviri (NVRI - Free Report) standing at $9.30, reflecting a +1.2% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.35%.
The industrial services company's shares have seen an increase of 10.46% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's gain of 5.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Enviri in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 20, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Enviri to post earnings of -$0.09 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 28.57%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $584.3 million, indicating a 10.49% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Enviri. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Enviri is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.
In terms of valuation, Enviri is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 131.29. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.94, so one might conclude that Enviri is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
