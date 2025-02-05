We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know
The latest trading session saw Axcelis Technologies (ACLS - Free Report) ending at $66.15, denoting a +0.68% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.3%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.35%.
The semiconductor services company's stock has dropped by 11.75% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Axcelis Technologies in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 10, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.25, reflecting a 41.86% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $244.9 million, showing a 21.07% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Axcelis Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Axcelis Technologies boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Axcelis Technologies currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.13. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 24.09 for its industry.
Meanwhile, ACLS's PEG ratio is currently 2.4. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.95 at yesterday's closing price.
The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
