Markets Reverse Tariff Panic; Many Q4 Beats After Hours

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Markets traded higher today, with all major indexes closing near session highs — and erasing yesterday’s tariff panic, now that tariff plans have already been eased for our neighbors to the north and the south. The Dow gained +134 points, +0.30%, while the S&P 500 grew +43 points, +0.72%. The Nasdaq raced ahead +262 points, +1.35%, while the small-cap Russell 2000 led the field, +1.44% on the day. JOLTS Lighter in December
The first labor market report in this latest Jobs Week is the
Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) earlier today, giving numbers for the month of December (the other jobs-related datas this week will be concerning January). Headline job openings of 7.6 million is below the 8.0 million anticipated, and the lowest monthly print since September of last year. The previous month was revised up to 8.16 million, the highest since May. There were some industries that saw gains in job openings, like Arts & Entertainment, but the big news here was in those areas of losing openings: Professional & Business Services fell -225K for the month, Healthcare & Social Assistance dropped -180K, and Finance & Insurance -136K. Shedding job openings was most prevalent in the South, -286K, and the West, -250K. Tomorrow we’ll see January private-sector payrolls from ADP ( ADP Quick Quote ADP - Free Report) . Q4 Earnings Roundup: GOOGL, AMD, SNAP & More
Google parent
Alphabet ( GOOGL Quick Quote GOOGL - Free Report) posted beats on both top and bottom lines after today's closing bell for Q4, but shares are down -6% on the news. Earnings of $2.15 per share outpaced expectations by 3 cents (and was nicely ahead of the $1.64 per share reported in the year-ago quarter), while revenues (minus Traffic Acquisition Costs [TAC]) came in at $81.62 billion, above the $81.38 billion in the Zacks consensus. Two things are worth noting here, at least by way of trying to explain the bearish sentiment: Alphabet's Cloud revenues came in slightly below estimates, and the company announced another $75 billion to be invested in capex, including AI efforts. Following China's DeepSeek revelation last week, there is some question now whether big spending on AI infrastructure is as necessary as we had earlier assumed. Shares are now in the red year to date, but still up nearly +30% from a year ago. Semiconductor major Advanced Micro Devices ( AMD Quick Quote AMD - Free Report) also outperformed expectations this afternoon in its Q4 report, with earnings of $1.09 per share 2 cents ahead of estimates on $7.66 billion in quarterly revenues, nicely above the $7.52 billion anticipated. Gross margins were a better-than-expected +54%, as the company has raised revenue guidance for next quarter. Shares are up +4% in late trading, but still way down from a year ago. Social media staple Snap Inc. ( SNAP Quick Quote SNAP - Free Report) surpassed estimates on both top and bottom lines after the close, with earnings of 16 cents per share on $1.56 billion in revenues bettering the 14 cents per share and $1.55 billion analysts were hoping for. Higher expense discipline has been cited for a measure of this outperformance, with Global Daily Active Users up +2 million to 453 million total. Shares are up +8% in late trading. Chipotle Mexican Grill ( CMG Quick Quote CMG - Free Report) shares are falling this afternoon by -5%, even after the quick-service restaurant staple beat earnings expectations by a penny to 25 cents per share on an in-line $2.85 billion in quarterly revenues. Comps reached +54% in the quarter, below the +57% analysts were looking for. Market participants may also be considering higher costs for things like avocado imports from Mexico, depending on tariff actions.
Aside from another tranche of Q4 earnings reports tomorrow — companies like
Disney ( DIS Quick Quote DIS - Free Report) , Ford ( F Quick Quote F - Free Report) and Qualcomm ( QCOM Quick Quote QCOM - Free Report) , among others, will release figures — we get the aforementioned ADP report on privater-sector payrolls from last month. Expectations are for around +150K new private-sector jobs gained, up from +122K the previous month. There will also be a new Trade Balance, where we expect some pull-forward to beat potential tariff activity which will likely take this headline number into a deeper deficit. And we get a pair of readings from the Services sector — ISM and S&P PMI — both of which are expected to again come in comfortably ahead of the 50 threshold.
