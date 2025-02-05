Back to top

Carlisle (CSL) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Carlisle (CSL - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.12 billion, down 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.47, compared to $4.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 billion, representing a surprise of -2.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.48.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Carlisle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM): $833.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $850.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%.
  • Revenues- Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT): $289.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $302.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.2%.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM): $222.80 million versus $233.48 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Corporate and unallocated: -$17.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$30.79 million.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT): $30.20 million versus $38.23 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Carlisle have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

