Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Western Union (WU) Q4 Earnings

Western Union (WU - Free Report) reported $1.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.6%. EPS of $0.40 for the same period compares to $0.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42, the EPS surprise was -4.76%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Western Union performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Consumer Money Transfer transactions- Total: 75 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 73.26 million.
  • Revenue- Consumer Services: $119.40 million compared to the $88.26 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue- Consumer Money Transfer: $938.80 million versus $935.43 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.8% change.
Shares of Western Union have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

