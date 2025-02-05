Back to top

Jack Henry (JKHY) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Jack Henry (JKHY - Free Report) reported $573.85 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.2%. EPS of $1.34 for the same period compares to $1.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $576.2 million, representing a surprise of -0.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.31.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Jack Henry performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Core: $173.17 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $175.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%.
  • Revenue- Corporate & Other: $24.90 million compared to the $23 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Complementary: $160.94 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $161.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.6%.
  • Revenue- Payments: $214.84 million compared to the $217.16 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.4% year over year.
  • Segment Income- Core: $102.43 million compared to the $101.46 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment Income- Corporate & Other: -$59.09 million versus -$57.84 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment Income- Complementary: $97.55 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $93.22 million.
  • Segment Income- Payments: $100.10 million versus $98.37 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Jack Henry have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

