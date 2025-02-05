Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Intapp (INTA) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Intapp (INTA - Free Report) reported $121.21 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.6%. EPS of $0.21 for the same period compares to $0.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $121.15 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17, the EPS surprise was +23.53%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Intapp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Cloud annual recurring revenue (Cloud ARR): $331.10 million compared to the $326.20 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total ARR: $437.10 million versus $432.18 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total Recurring Revenues- SaaS and support: $79.98 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $80.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%.
  • Revenues- Professional Services: $13.22 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $13.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%.
  • Total Recurring Revenues- Subscription license: $28.02 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $27.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +98.1%.
  • Gross Profit- Recurring revenues- SaaS and support: $63.68 million compared to the $65.90 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross Profit- Professional services: -$1.33 million compared to the -$0.33 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross Profit- Recurring revenues- Subscription license: $26.39 million compared to the $27.63 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Intapp here>>>

Shares of Intapp have returned +12.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Intapp, Inc. (INTA) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise