Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Aspen Technology (AZPN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Aspen Technology (AZPN - Free Report) reported revenue of $303.56 million, up 18% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.06, compared to $1.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $294.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.85, the EPS surprise was +11.35%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Aspen Technology performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Maintenance: $90.58 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $94.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%.
  • Revenue- Services and other: $24.73 million compared to the $20.80 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- License and solutions: $188.25 million compared to the $179.16 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.5% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Aspen Technology here>>>

Shares of Aspen Technology have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise