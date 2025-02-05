Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN - Free Report) reported revenue of $121.91 million, down 6.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.17, compared to -$0.91 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.60% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $129.14 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24, the EPS surprise was -29.17%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Brandywine Realty Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Rents: $114.27 million compared to the $116.87 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Third party management fees, labor reimbursement and leasing: $6.06 million versus $5.74 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.5% change.
  • Revenue- Other: $1.58 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -70.3%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.25 versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$0.06.
Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

