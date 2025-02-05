Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Mercury Systems (MRCY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Mercury Systems (MRCY - Free Report) reported revenue of $223.13 million, up 13% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.07, compared to -$0.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $180.52 million, representing a surprise of +23.60%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +187.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.08.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Mercury Systems performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Sensor & Effector- Radar: $47.11 million compared to the $19.07 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +255.4% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Sensor & Effector- Electronic Warfare: $23.93 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.7%.
  • Net Revenue- Other: $41.50 million compared to the $19.24 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +134.1% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Sensor & Effector- Total: $93.17 million compared to the $70.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +45% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- C4I: $88.46 million versus $88.83 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.4% change.
  • Net Revenue- Sensor & Effector- Other Sensor & Effector: $22.13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $25.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.2%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Mercury Systems here>>>

Shares of Mercury Systems have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise