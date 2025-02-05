Back to top

The AZEK Company (AZEK) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

The AZEK Company (AZEK - Free Report) reported $285.43 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.7%. EPS of $0.17 for the same period compares to $0.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $265.72 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14, the EPS surprise was +21.43%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how The AZEK Company performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Commercial: $13.43 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23%.
  • Net Sales- Residential: $272 million versus $252.76 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Commercial: $1.49 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.84 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Residential: $64.38 million compared to the $58.68 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of The AZEK Company have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

