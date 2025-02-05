Back to top

Match Group (MTCH) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Match Group (MTCH - Free Report) reported revenue of $860.18 million, down 0.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.82, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.48% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $856.04 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.84, the EPS surprise was -2.38%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Match Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Payers - Hinge: 1.62 million versus 1.61 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue Per Payer (RPP) - Hinge: $30.42 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $30.06.
  • Revenue Per Payer (RPP) - Tinder: $16.72 compared to the $16.71 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Payers - Tinder: 9.49 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 9.48 million.
  • Payers - Total: 14.61 million versus 14.72 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue Per Payer (RPP) - MG Asia: $21.95 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $22.48.
  • Revenue- Total Direct Revenue: $845 million compared to the $843.95 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Indirect Revenue: $15 million versus $15.03 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3% change.
  • Revenue- Direct Revenue- Evergreen and Emerging: $155 million compared to the $152.14 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue- Direct Revenue- Hinge: $148 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $145.40 million.
  • Revenue- Direct Revenue- MG Asia: $67 million versus $71.23 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Direct Revenue- Tinder: $476 million versus $475.18 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.5% change.
Shares of Match Group have returned +6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

