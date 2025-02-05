Back to top

Douglas Emmett (DEI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Douglas Emmett (DEI - Free Report) reported $244.98 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.4%. EPS of $0.38 for the same period compares to -$0.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.87% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $247.12 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37, the EPS surprise was +2.70%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Douglas Emmett performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Multifamily rental- Rental revenues: $44.31 million compared to the $43.58 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Total multifamily revenues: $48.41 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $47.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%.
  • Revenues- Total office revenues: $196.57 million versus $198.59 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.4% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.01 versus $0.16 estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Douglas Emmett have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

