Compared to Estimates, Mattel (MAT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Mattel (MAT - Free Report) reported $1.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.6%. EPS of $0.35 for the same period compares to $0.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23, the EPS surprise was +52.17%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Mattel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Worldwide Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Barbie: $406 million compared to the $419.40 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.2% year over year.
  • Worldwide Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Hot Wheels: $481.40 million versus $446.19 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.3% change.
  • Worldwide Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Fisher-Price: $206.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $249.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16%.
  • Worldwide Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Other: $788.50 million compared to the $751.94 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Worldwide Gross Billings by Categories- Infant, Toddler, and Preschool: $276.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $279.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.5%.
  • Worldwide Gross Billings by Categories- Vehicles: $543.80 million compared to the $508.75 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.5% year over year.
  • Worldwide Gross Billings by Categories- Dolls: $734.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $745.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.7%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Mattel here>>>

Shares of Mattel have returned -3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

