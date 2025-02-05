Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Columbia Sportswear (COLM - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.1 billion, up 3.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.80, compared to $1.86 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.92, the EPS surprise was -6.25%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Columbia Sportswear performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- United States: $682.29 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $678.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%.
  • Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- Canada: $65.16 million compared to the $65.09 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.1% year over year.
  • Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA): $161.55 million versus $150.58 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.6% change.
  • Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- Latin America and Asia Pacific (LAAP): $187.59 million compared to the $195.52 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Columbia Sportswear here>>>

Shares of Columbia Sportswear have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise