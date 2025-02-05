We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
American Financial (AFG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended December 2024, American Financial Group (AFG - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.08 billion, up 7.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.12, compared to $2.84 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01 billion, representing a surprise of +3.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.20.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how American Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for American Financial here>>>
- Property and Casualty - Underwriting Expense Ratio: 25.3% compared to the 26.5% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Property and Casualty - Loss and LAE Ratio: 63.8% compared to the 61.4% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Property and Casualty - Combined Ratio - Specialty: 89% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 87.8%.
- Specialty Casualty - Underwriting Expense Ratio: 23.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 25.2%.
- Specialty Financial - Loss and LAE Ratio: 38.1% versus 38.4% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenues- P&C insurance net earned premiums: $1.85 billion compared to the $1.79 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.
- Revenues- Net investment income: $194 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $188.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22%.
- Specialty Casualty- Net earned premium: $754 million compared to the $733.23 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.3% year over year.
- Property and Transportation- Net earned premium: $756 million compared to the $755.74 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year.
- Specialty Financial- Net earned premium: $279 million versus $261.83 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.3% change.
- Revenues- Other income (loss): $32 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $39.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -30.4%.
- Other Specialty- Net earned premium: $61 million compared to the $76.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.6% year over year.
Shares of American Financial have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.