American Financial (AFG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, American Financial Group (AFG - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.08 billion, up 7.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.12, compared to $2.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01 billion, representing a surprise of +3.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.20.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how American Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Property and Casualty - Underwriting Expense Ratio: 25.3% compared to the 26.5% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Property and Casualty - Loss and LAE Ratio: 63.8% compared to the 61.4% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Property and Casualty - Combined Ratio - Specialty: 89% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 87.8%.
  • Specialty Casualty - Underwriting Expense Ratio: 23.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 25.2%.
  • Specialty Financial - Loss and LAE Ratio: 38.1% versus 38.4% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues- P&C insurance net earned premiums: $1.85 billion compared to the $1.79 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net investment income: $194 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $188.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22%.
  • Specialty Casualty- Net earned premium: $754 million compared to the $733.23 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.3% year over year.
  • Property and Transportation- Net earned premium: $756 million compared to the $755.74 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year.
  • Specialty Financial- Net earned premium: $279 million versus $261.83 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.3% change.
  • Revenues- Other income (loss): $32 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $39.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -30.4%.
  • Other Specialty- Net earned premium: $61 million compared to the $76.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.6% year over year.
Shares of American Financial have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

