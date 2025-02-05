Back to top

Nov Inc. (NOV) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Nov Inc. (NOV - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.31 billion, down 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.41, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35, the EPS surprise was +17.14%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nov Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Energy Equipment - Backlog: $4.43 billion versus $4.52 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Energy Equipment - New orders booked: $757 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $659.37 million.
  • Energy Equipment - Orders shipped from backlog: $628 million versus $614.70 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Energy Equipment - Book-to-Bill: 121% compared to the 112.3% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Energy Products and Services: $1.06 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.04 billion.
  • Revenue- Eliminations: -$39 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -$32.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22%.
  • Revenue- Energy Equipment: $1.29 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.23 billion.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Eliminations and corporate costs: -$56 million compared to the -$47 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Energy Equipment: $185 million compared to the $160.06 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Energy Products and Services: $173 million compared to the $179.19 million average estimate based on six analysts.
Shares of Nov Inc. have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

