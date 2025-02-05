Back to top

Madison Square Garden (MSGS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Madison Square Garden (MSGS - Free Report) reported $357.76 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.4%. EPS of $0.05 for the same period compares to $0.59 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $350.55 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25, the EPS surprise was -80.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Madison Square Garden performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total revenues from contracts with customers- Event-related: $139.37 million versus $134.41 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.8% change.
  • Total revenues from contracts with customers- League distributions and other: $12.07 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $12.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.1%.
  • Total revenues from contracts with customers- Sponsorship, signage and suite licenses: $79.41 million compared to the $75.54 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.6% year over year.
  • Total revenues from contracts with customers- Media rights: $126.90 million compared to the $127.39 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year.
Shares of Madison Square Garden have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

