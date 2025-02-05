Back to top

Compared to Estimates, TransDigm (TDG) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

TransDigm Group (TDG - Free Report) reported $2.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.1%. EPS of $7.83 for the same period compares to $7.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.60% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.99 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $7.48, the EPS surprise was +4.68%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how TransDigm performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales to external customers- Non-aviation: $33 million versus $48.40 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.4% change.
  • Net sales to external customers- Airframe: $946 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $935.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%.
  • Net sales to external customers- Power & Control: $1.03 billion compared to the $977.02 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.1% year over year.
  • Net sales to external customers- Airframe- Commercial and non-aerospace OEM: $278 million compared to the $276.49 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year.
  • Net sales to external customers- Airframe- Defense: $335 million versus $304.38 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.9% change.
  • Net sales to external customers- Power & Control- Defense: $491 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $443.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.2%.
  • Net sales to external customers- Power & Control- Commercial and non-aerospace aftermarket: $341 million compared to the $333.97 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.2% year over year.
  • Net sales to external customers- Power & Control- Commercial and non-aerospace OEM: $195 million versus $182.49 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change.
  • Net sales to external customers- Airframe- Commercial and non-aerospace aftermarket: $333 million compared to the $352.32 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year.
  • EBITDA- Power & Control: $585 million compared to the $535.76 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • EBITDA- Non-aviation: $12 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.34 million.
  • EBITDA- Airframe: $516 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $461.50 million.
Shares of TransDigm have returned +8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

