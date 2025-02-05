We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Atmos Energy Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Atmos Energy (ATO - Free Report) posted first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $2.23 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.20 by 1.4%. The bottom line also improved 7.2% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.08.
ATO’s Revenues
Total revenues of $1.18 billion lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40 billion by 16.2%. However, the top line increased 1.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number of $1.16 billion.
ATO’s Segmental Revenues
Distribution: Revenues totaled $1.109 billion, highlighting a 0.4% increase from $1.105 billion in the year-ago quarter.
Pipeline and Storage: Revenues amounted to $255.4 million, reflecting a 20.9% increase from $211.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter.
Highlights of ATO’s Q1 Release
Operation and maintenance expenses amounted to $207 million, up 24.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level.
Operating income totaled $459.5 million, up 15.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.
Atmos Energy incurred interest expenses of $52.9 million, up 2% from the year-earlier quarter’s level.
The company reported 109.6 million cubic feet of consolidated distribution throughput for the quarter, down 11.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported actuals.
ATO’s Financial Highlights
As of Dec. 31, 2024, Atmos Energy reported a strong balance sheet with available liquidity of approximately $5.2 billion.
As of Dec. 31, 2024, ATO had cash and cash equivalents of $584.5 million compared with $307.3 million as of Sept. 30, 2024.
Net cash flow provided by operating activities in the first three months of fiscal 2025 was $282 million compared with $245.3 million in the year-ago period.
In the first three months of fiscal 2025, the company invested nearly $891.2 million, with 86% of the amount allocated for improving the safety and reliability of its distribution and transportation systems.
ATO’s Guidance
Atmos Energy reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 earnings in the range of $7.05-$7.25 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $7.18 per share, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.
Total net income is expected to be in the range of $1.12-$1.15 billion.
ATO also anticipates its fiscal 2025 capital expenditure to be $3.7 billion.
ATO’s Zacks Rank
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
