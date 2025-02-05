Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Atmos Energy Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Atmos Energy (ATO - Free Report) posted first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $2.23 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.20 by 1.4%. The bottom line also improved 7.2% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.08.

ATO’s Revenues

Total revenues of $1.18 billion lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40 billion by 16.2%. However, the top line increased 1.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number of $1.16 billion.

 

Atmos Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ATO’s Segmental Revenues

Distribution: Revenues totaled $1.109 billion, highlighting a 0.4% increase from $1.105 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Pipeline and Storage: Revenues amounted to $255.4 million, reflecting a 20.9% increase from $211.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of ATO’s Q1 Release

Operation and maintenance expenses amounted to $207 million, up 24.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Operating income totaled $459.5 million, up 15.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Atmos Energy incurred interest expenses of $52.9 million, up 2% from the year-earlier quarter’s level.

The company reported 109.6 million cubic feet of consolidated distribution throughput for the quarter, down 11.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported actuals.

ATO’s Financial Highlights

As of Dec. 31, 2024, Atmos Energy reported a strong balance sheet with available liquidity of approximately $5.2 billion.

As of Dec. 31, 2024, ATO had cash and cash equivalents of $584.5 million compared with $307.3 million as of Sept. 30, 2024.

Net cash flow provided by operating activities in the first three months of fiscal 2025 was $282 million compared with $245.3 million in the year-ago period.

In the first three months of fiscal 2025, the company invested nearly $891.2 million, with 86% of the amount allocated for improving the safety and reliability of its distribution and transportation systems.

ATO’s Guidance

Atmos Energy reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 earnings in the range of $7.05-$7.25 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $7.18 per share, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

Total net income is expected to be in the range of $1.12-$1.15 billion.

ATO also anticipates its fiscal 2025 capital expenditure to be $3.7 billion.

ATO’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

