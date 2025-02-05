We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Axalta's Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q4, Up Y/Y
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA - Free Report) posted earnings (as reported) of 63 cents per share for fourth-quarter 2024, up from 33 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Barring one-time items, earnings were 60 cents per share in the reported quarter, up from 46 cents a year ago. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents.
The company’s revenues rose around 1% year over year to $1,311 million in the quarter. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,296.5 million. The top line includes a 1% headwind from foreign currency swings.
Adjusted EBITDA rose 10% year over year to $275 million in the reported quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 170 basis points to 21%.
Axalta's Segment Review
Sales from the Performance Coatings unit fell around 1% year-over-year to $843 million in the reported quarter, as the contribution from the CoverFlexx acquisition was more than offset by lower volumes and unfavorable currency impacts. It was lower than the consensus estimate of $857 million.
The Mobility Coatings unit recorded sales of $468 million in the fourth quarter, up around 4% year over year. The upside was mainly driven by strong light vehicle volume performance in China and Latin America and favorable price-mix, partly masked by declines in commercial vehicle volumes and currency headwinds. It was higher than the consensus estimate of $438 million.
AXTA’s FY24 Results
Earnings for full-year 2024 were $1.78 per share compared with $1.21 per share a year ago. Net sales went up around 2% year over year to $5.3 billion.
Axalta's Financials
Axalta ended 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $593 million, up around 15% year over year. Long-term debt was $3,401 million at the end of the year, down roughly 2% year over year.
The company generated cash flow from operations of $576 million in 2024, compared with $575 million in the prior year.
AXTA’s Outlook
The company expects adjusted earnings per share of roughly 54 cents for the first quarter of 2025. It also sees net sales to be flat year-over-year in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA is forecast to be around $265 million.
For full-year 2025, Axalta envisions adjusted earnings in the band of $2.50-$2.60 per share. Adjusted EBITDA is predicted to be in the range of $1,150-$1,175 million. Net sales for 2025 are forecast to be $5,350-$5,400 million.
AXTA’s Price Performance
Shares of Axalta have gained 17.2% in a year, compared with the Zacks Chemicals Specialty industry’s decline of 16.3%.
AXTA’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
AXTA currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
