Unlocking Q1 Potential of M/A-Com (MTSI): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that M/A-Com (MTSI - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 34.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $215.07 million, increasing 36.9% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some M/A-Com metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue by Primary Markets- Telecommunications' to reach $56.06 million. The estimate indicates a change of +83% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Primary Markets- Industrial & Defense' should arrive at $97.61 million. The estimate indicates a change of +26.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenue by Primary Markets- Data Center' to come in at $61.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +24%.
View all Key Company Metrics for M/A-Com here>>>
Shares of M/A-Com have demonstrated returns of -2.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MTSI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>