Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Ahead of Watts Water (WTS) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

The upcoming report from Watts Water (WTS - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.91 per share, indicating a decline of 3.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $537.27 million, representing a decrease of 1.9% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Watts Water metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' stands at $113.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of -11.6% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' will likely reach $391.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- APMEA' will reach $33.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.2% year over year.

View all Key Company Metrics for Watts Water here>>>

Shares of Watts Water have demonstrated returns of +2.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WTS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates earnings-expectations earnings-preview