Image: Bigstock
Countdown to Inspire (INSP) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
In its upcoming report, Inspire Medical Systems (INSP - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.74 per share, reflecting an increase of 51% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $239.62 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.5%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 23.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Inspire metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- United States' to reach $228.36 million. The estimate points to a change of +20.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- All other countries' will likely reach $7.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +143.5% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'New U.S. Medical Centers' stands at 59. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 78 in the same quarter last year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total U.S. Medical Centers' should arrive at 1,430. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,180 in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'New U.S. sales territories' will reach 13. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13.
Analysts predict that the 'Total U.S. sales territories' will reach 336. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 287.
Inspire shares have witnessed a change of -8.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), INSP is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.