Stay Ahead of the Game With Coty (COTY) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Coty (COTY - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 20% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.72 billion, declining 0.7% from the same quarter last year.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Coty metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues- Prestige' stands at $1.13 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Consumer Beauty' should arrive at $591.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.3% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenues- Americas' reaching $684.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.5%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenues- Asia Pacific' of $202.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.4% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenues- EMEA' at $842.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Consumer Beauty' to come in at $77.42 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $70.30 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Prestige' will reach $246.65 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $239 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Shares of Coty have experienced a change of +0.3% in the past month compared to the +1.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COTY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>