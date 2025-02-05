Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Capri Holdings (CPRI) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Capri Holdings (CPRI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.26 billion, down 11.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to $1.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25 billion, representing a surprise of +1.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -28.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Capri Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Versace: $193 million compared to the $190.70 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15% year over year.
  • Revenue- Jimmy Choo: $159 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $161.08 million.
  • Revenue- Michael Kors: $909 million versus $894.04 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.1% change.
  • Income from operations- Michael Kors: $147 million versus $142.05 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Income from operations- Versace: -$21 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$19.56 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Capri Holdings here>>>

Shares of Capri Holdings have returned +12% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

