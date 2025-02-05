Back to top

Disney (DIS) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Walt Disney (DIS - Free Report) reported revenue of $24.69 billion, up 4.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.76, compared to $1.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $24.66 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.44, the EPS surprise was +22.22%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Disney performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of paid subscriber - Disney+ - Domestic (U.S. and Canada): 56.8 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of 55.37 million.
  • Number of paid subscriber - Disney+ - International (excluding Disney+ Hotstar): 67.8 million versus 65.88 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - Disney+ - Domestic (U.S. and Canada): $7.99 versus $8.52 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - Disney+ - International (excluding Disney+ Hotstar): $7.19 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $6.86.
  • Revenue- Entertainment- Content Sales/Licensing and Other: $2.18 billion compared to the $2.20 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Revenue- Entertainment- Direct-to-Consumer: $6.07 billion versus $6.08 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Entertainment- Linear Networks: $2.62 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.58 billion.
  • Revenue- Experiences: $9.42 billion compared to the $9.43 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Sports: $4.85 billion compared to the $4.81 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenue- Entertainment: $10.87 billion versus $10.85 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Experiences- Domestic: $6.43 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%.
  • Revenue- Experiences- Consumer Products: $1.34 billion versus $1.34 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.6% change.
Shares of Disney have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

