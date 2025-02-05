Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Evercore (EVR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Evercore (EVR - Free Report) reported revenue of $980.5 million, up 25% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.41, compared to $2.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +12.81% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $869.15 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.90, the EPS surprise was +17.59%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Evercore performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- Other Revenue, net: $24.42 million versus $22.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.2% change.
  • Adjusted Net Revenues- Investment Management- Asset Management and Administration Fees: $22.04 million compared to the $22.22 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.3% year over year.
  • Adjusted Net Revenues- Investment Banking & Equities-Total: $958.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $823.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.3%.
Shares of Evercore have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

