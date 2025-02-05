Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Spire (SR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Spire (SR - Free Report) reported revenue of $669.1 million, down 11.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.34, compared to $1.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $725.71 million, representing a surprise of -7.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.63%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.42.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Spire performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Revenues- Gas Utility: $613.50 million compared to the $650.89 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.2% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Gas Marketing: $33 million compared to the $26.14 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.1% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Midstream: $33.50 million versus $24.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +124.8% change.
  • Operating Revenues- Other: $4.70 million versus $3.77 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.6% change.
  • Operating Revenues- Eliminations: -$15.60 million versus -$17.98 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.2% change.
  • Operating Income- Gas Marketing: $2.70 million compared to the $12.05 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating Income- Midstream: $17.30 million versus $12.46 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Gas Utility: $127.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $128.32 million.
  • Operating Income- Other: $1 million compared to the -$4.76 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Spire here>>>

Shares of Spire have returned +6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Spire Inc. (SR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise