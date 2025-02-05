Back to top

Bunge Global (BG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Bunge Global (BG - Free Report) reported $13.54 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.3%. EPS of $2.13 for the same period compares to $3.70 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.8 billion, representing a surprise of +5.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -7.39%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.30.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bunge Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Volumes - Agribusiness: 19,965 Kmt compared to the 20,416.14 Kmt average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Volumes - Milling products: 897 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 833.72 Kmt.
  • Volumes - Refined & Specialty Oils: 2,305 Kmt compared to the 2,298.21 Kmt average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net sales to external customers- Agribusiness: $9.91 billion compared to the $9.02 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.6% year over year.
  • Net sales to external customers- Milling products: $366 million compared to the $389.06 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.2% year over year.
  • Net sales to external customers- Refined & Specialty Oils: $3.25 billion compared to the $3.36 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.4% year over year.
  • Adjusted Segment EBIT- Corporate and Other: -$114 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$83.85 million.
  • Adjusted Segment EBIT- Refined & Specialty Oils: $160 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $171.13 million.
  • Adjusted Segment EBIT- Sugar & Bioenergy: $11 million compared to the $12.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted Segment EBIT- Agribusiness: $364 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $365.16 million.
  • Adjusted Segment EBIT- Milling products: $24 million versus $21.12 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Bunge Global here>>>

Shares of Bunge Global have returned -3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

