Compared to Estimates, Performance Food (PFGC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Performance Food Group (PFGC - Free Report) reported $15.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.4%. EPS of $0.98 for the same period compares to $0.90 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.52 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.03, the EPS surprise was -4.85%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Performance Food performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Convenience: $5.97 billion versus $5.96 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Foodservice: $8.37 billion compared to the $8.24 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Eliminations: -$172.40 million versus -$164.36 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Corporate & All Other: $240.20 million compared to the $241.28 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Vistar: $1.23 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.24 billion.
Shares of Performance Food have returned +6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

