Back to top

Image: Bigstock

T. Rowe (TROW) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, T. Rowe Price (TROW - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.82 billion, up 11.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.12, compared to $1.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.23, the EPS surprise was -4.93%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how T. Rowe performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Assets Under Management (EOP) - Equity: $829.7 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $847.53 billion.
  • Assets Under Management (EOP) - Multi-asset: $536 billion compared to the $549.88 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net cash inflows - Total: $-19.3 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $-12.84 billion.
  • Assets Under Management - Total: $1,606.6 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1,640.43 billion.
  • Assets Under Management (EOP) - Fixed income, including money market: $188.1 billion versus $190.6 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net revenues- Administrative, distribution and servicing fees: $143.20 million versus $154 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.9% change.
  • Net revenues- Investment advisory fees: $1.67 billion versus $1.68 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.1% change.
  • Net revenues- Capital allocation-based income: -$5.20 million compared to the $40.06 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -112.9% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Investment Advisory Fees- Multi-asset: $473.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $470.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.3%.
  • Net revenues- Investment Advisory Fees- Fixed income, including money market: $106.20 million compared to the $105.81 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.2% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Investment Advisory Fees- Alternatives: $81 million versus $100.57 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.4% change.
  • Net revenues- Investment Advisory Fees- Equity: $1.01 billion versus $1.01 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.4% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for T. Rowe here>>>

Shares of T. Rowe have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise