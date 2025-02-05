Back to top

Emerson Electric (EMR) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Emerson Electric (EMR - Free Report) reported $4.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. EPS of $1.38 for the same period compares to $1.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.21 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.28, the EPS surprise was +7.81%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Emerson Electric performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Total: $2.84 billion compared to the $2.86 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Software And Control- Total: $1.35 billion compared to the $1.36 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Eliminations: -$20 million compared to the -$18.05 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Discrete Automation: $580 million versus $604.49 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.4% change.
  • Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Safety & Productivity: $312 million versus $318.79 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Software and Control- Test & Measurement: $359 million versus $367.91 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Final Control: $976 million versus $969.86 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change.
  • Net Sales- Software and Control- Control Systems & Software: $690 million compared to the $707.48 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Software and Control- AspenTech: $303 million compared to the $286.54 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Measurement & Analytical: $975 million versus $970.49 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change.
  • EBIT- Intelligent Devices- Total: $686 million versus $639.16 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • EBIT- Intelligent Devices- Final Control: $236 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $207.28 million.
Shares of Emerson Electric have returned +5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

