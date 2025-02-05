Back to top

Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.02 billion, up 1.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.58, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $974.33 million, representing a surprise of +4.79%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Reynolds Consumer Products performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- Unallocated: -$2 million compared to the $0.77 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -300% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Reynolds Cooking & Baking: $374 million versus $343.38 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change.
  • Net Revenues- Presto Products: $153 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $150.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
  • Net Revenues- Hefty Tableware: $251 million compared to the $243.38 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.1% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Hefty Waste & Storage: $245 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $236.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Unallocated: -$19 million versus -$23.67 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Reynolds Cooking & Baking: $82 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $84.68 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Presto Products: $30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $33.10 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Hefty Tableware: $52 million compared to the $49.35 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Hefty Waste & Storage: $68 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $71.30 million.
Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products have returned +5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

