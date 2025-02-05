Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Cencora (COR) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Cencora (COR - Free Report) reported revenue of $81.49 billion, up 12.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.73, compared to $3.28 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $78.12 billion, representing a surprise of +4.31%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.50.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cencora performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Total U.S. Healthcare Solutions: $74.03 billion compared to the $70.68 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Total International Healthcare Solutions: $7.46 billion versus $7.52 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change.
  • Revenue- Intersegment eliminations: -$3.41 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$2.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +185%.
Shares of Cencora have returned +7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

