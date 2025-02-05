Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Dayforce (DAY) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Dayforce (DAY - Free Report) reported $465.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.4%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to $0.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $455.21 million, representing a surprise of +2.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +30.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dayforce performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Recurring: $393.70 million compared to the $390.32 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Professional services and other: $71.50 million versus $67.66 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18% change.
  • Other recurring: $18.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $17.47 million.
  • Revenue- Total Powerpay recurring: $27.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $26.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%.
  • Revenue- Dayforce recurring, excluding float: $307.60 million versus $313.61 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20% change.
  • Revenue- Total Cloud recurring: $375.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $374.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.2%.
  • Revenue- Powerpay float: $4.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12%.
  • Revenue- Total Dayforce recurring: $347.90 million compared to the $349.11 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Dayforce float: $40.30 million versus $35.34 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.9% change.
  • Revenue- Powerpay recurring, excluding float: $23.10 million versus $22.78 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
Shares of Dayforce have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

