Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About RXO (RXO) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, RXO (RXO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.67 billion, up 70.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.06, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how RXO performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Eliminations: -$31 million compared to the -$41.20 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenue- Truck brokerage: $1.27 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.28 billion.
  • Revenue- Complementary services: $431 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $408.06 million.
  • Revenue- Managed transportation: $141 million compared to the $151.72 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenue- Last mile: $290 million compared to the $264.50 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Gross margin- Complementary services: $91 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $89.18 million.
  • Gross margin- Truck brokerage: $167 million compared to the $164.55 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of RXO have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

