Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Illinois Tool Works (ITW - Free Report) reported $3.93 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.3%. EPS of $2.54 for the same period compares to $2.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.98 billion, representing a surprise of -1.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.01%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.49.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Illinois Tool Works performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Revenue - Organic growth - Total ITW: -1.3% versus 0.4% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Revenue - Test & Measurement and Electronics - Organic growth: 4.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.5%.
  • Operating Revenue - Automotive OEM - Organic growth: -3.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -1.3%.
  • Operating Revenue - Specialty Products - Organic growth: -4.6% versus 2.3% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Revenues- Test & Measurement and Electronics: $747 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $740.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%.
  • Operating Revenues- Construction Products: $438 million versus $449.25 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.6% change.
  • Operating Revenues- Food Equipment: $672 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $668.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%.
  • Operating Revenues- Specialty Products: $416 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $453.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.8%.
  • Operating Revenues- Intersegment revenues: -$3 million compared to the -$5.19 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Automotive OEM: $785 million versus $804.86 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.6% change.
  • Operating Revenues- Welding: $447 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $455.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%.
  • Operating Revenues- Polymers & Fluids: $430 million compared to the $445.35 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.3% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Illinois Tool Works here>>>

Shares of Illinois Tool Works have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise