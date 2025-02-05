Back to top

Compared to Estimates, New York Times (NYT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, New York Times Co. (NYT - Free Report) reported revenue of $726.63 million, up 7.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.80, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $725.05 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74, the EPS surprise was +8.11%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how New York Times performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Digital-only subscriptions: 10,820 versus 10,931 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Print subscriptions: 610 compared to the 600 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Digital-only Subscribers- Bundle and multiproduct: 5.44 million versus 5.57 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Digital-only Subscribers - News-only: 1.93 million compared to the 1.91 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total subscriptions Digital & Print: 11,430 compared to the 11,531 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Digital-only subscription revenues: $334.92 million versus $333.33 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16% change.
  • Advertising Revenues- Total Digital: $117.93 million compared to the $118.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.5% year over year.
  • Advertising Revenues- Total Print: $47.14 million versus $49.12 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.4% change.
  • Revenue- Other: $95.01 million versus $91.44 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.3% change.
  • Print subscription revenues: $131.64 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $132.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.2%.
  • Revenue- Advertising: $165.07 million versus $167.37 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.6% change.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $466.55 million versus $466.26 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.4% change.
Shares of New York Times have returned +7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

