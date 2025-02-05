Back to top

Timken (TKR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Timken (TKR - Free Report) reported $1.07 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.6%. EPS of $1.16 for the same period compares to $1.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.98, the EPS surprise was +18.37%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Timken performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Industrial Motion: $365.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $370.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.3%.
  • Net Sales- Engineered Bearings: $707.70 million compared to the $690.66 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.3% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Motion: $70.70 million compared to the $71.12 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Engineered Bearings: $122 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $109.98 million.
Shares of Timken have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

