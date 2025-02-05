American Financial Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates

American Financial Group, Inc. ( AFG Quick Quote AFG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 net operating earnings per share of $3.12, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%. The bottom line increased 9.9% year over year. See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news. American Financial’s results reflected higher premiums, increased average renewal pricing across the P&C group and improved net investment income. Higher expenses and catastrophe losses were the offsets. Behind the Headlines
Total revenues of $2.1 billion increased 7.2% year over year. The growth came on the back of higher P&C insurance net earned premiums and net investment income. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.5%.
Net investment income climbed 22% year over year to $194 million in the quarter under review. The figure was higher than our estimate of $166.9 million and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $188 million. Total cost and expenses increased 4.6% year over year to $1.8 billion due to higher P&C insurance losses and expenses. Our estimate was also $1.8 billion. Segmental Update
The Specialty P&C Insurance segment generated $2 billion in net written premiums, which rose 3% year over year. The growth reflects new business opportunities, a good renewal rate environment and increased exposure in many businesses. Average renewal pricing across P&C Group, excluding workers’ compensation, was up approximately 8% in the quarter.
Net written premiums in Property & Transportation Group decreased 6% year over year to $399 million in the quarter. The figure was lower than our estimate of $542 million. Net written premiums at Specialty Casualty Group increased 4% year over year to $725 million. The figure was higher than our estimate of $679.3 million. Further, net written premiums at Specialty Financial increased 12% year over year to $279 million. The figure was lower than our estimate of $286.6 million. Net written premiums at other divisions dropped 17% year over year to $57 million. The figure was lower than our estimate of $79.5 million. The Specialty P&C Insurance segment’s underwriting profit decreased 3.6% year over year to $204 million in the quarter. The figure was lower than our estimate of $228.7 million. Higher underwriting profit in Property and Transportation and Specialty Financial Groups was offset by lower year-over-year underwriting profit in the Specialty Casualty Group. The combined ratio deteriorated 130 basis points (bps) year over year to 89% in the segment. Full-Year Highlights
Net operating earnings per share were $10.75, up 1.8% year over year.
Revenues increased 6.3% year over year. Net premiums written increased 7% to $7.1 billion. Combined ratio deteriorated 80 bps to 91%. Financial Update
American Financial exited 2024 with total cash and investments of $15.9 billion, which increased 3.9% from the 2023-end level.
As of Dec. 31, 2024, long-term debt totaled $1.5 billion, which remained unchanged from the level at 2023-end. As of Dec. 31, 2024, the company’s book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI), was $56.03, up 2.4% from the 2023-end level. Annualized return on equity came in at 19% for the fourth quarter, which expanded 20 bps year over year. Prudent Capital Deployment
American Financial returned $791 million to shareholders, including $545 million ($6.50 per share) in special
dividends. 2025 Expectations
AFG projects core operating earnings per share of $10.50. Net written premiums are expected to grow 5% while combined ratio is estimated to be 92.5%.
AFG currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
