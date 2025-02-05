Emerson Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Software and Control Sales Rise

Emerson Electric Co. ( EMR Quick Quote EMR - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended Dec. 31, 2024) adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28. The bottom line increased 13.1% year over year. Emerson’s net sales of $4.18 billion missed the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. The top line increased 1% year over year, driven by the solid performance of both its operating segments. The company’s underlying sales were up 2% year over year. . Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar How EMR Business Segments Performed
Effective from the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the company started reporting under two segments, namely Intelligent Devices and Software & Control.
The Intelligent Devices segment’s net sales were $2.84 billion, up 0.7% year over year. Our estimate was $2.88 billion. The segment consists of four subgroups, namely Final Control, Measurement & Analytical, Discrete Automation and Safety & Productivity. Final Control’s sales increased 3.8% year over year to $976 million. Measurement & Analytical generated sales of $975 million, up 3% year over year. Discrete Automation’s sales totaled $580 million, reflecting a decline of 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Safety & Productivity’s sales decreased 3.1% year over year to $312 million. The Software and Control Automation Solutions segment generated net sales of $1.35 billion, up 2.9% year over year. Our estimate was $1.34 billion. The segment consists of three subgroups, namely Control Systems & Software, AspenTech and Test & Measurement. Control Systems & Software reported sales of $690 million, reflecting an increase of 2.2% year over year. AspenTech generated net sales of $303 million, up 17.9% year over year. Test & Measurement sales were $359 million, declining 6% year over year. Emerson’s Margin Details
The cost of sales decreased 11.9% year over year to $1.9 billion. The pretax earnings margin was 18.6% compared with 4.2% in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITA margin was 28% compared with 24.6% in the year-earlier quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses declined 4.2% year over year to $1.2 billion.
EMR’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
Exiting the fiscal first quarter, Emerson had cash and cash equivalents of $2.8 billion compared with $3.6 billion at the end of fiscal 2024 (ended September 2024). Long-term debt was $6.6 billion compared with $7.2 billion at the end of fiscal 2024. In the first three months of fiscal 2025, the company made a payment of long-term debt worth $2 million.
In the same period, the company generated net cash of $777 million from operating activities, up 87.2% year over year. Capital expenditure was $83 million, up from $77 million in the year-ago period. Emerson paid out dividends of $301 million and repurchased shares worth $899 million in the same period. Emerson’s Q2 Fiscal 2025 Outlook
For the second quarter of fiscal 2025 (ending March 2025), Emerson anticipates year-over-year net sales growth to be in the band of (0.5)-0.5% and underlying sales growth to be in the range of 1-2%.
EMR anticipates earnings per share to be in the range of $1.01-$1.05. Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be in the band of $1.38-$1.42. EMR’s FY25 Outlook
Emerson currently anticipates net sales growth of 1.5-3.5% from the year-earlier level compared with 3.5-5.5% expected earlier. Underlying sales are expected to rise in the range of 3-5%, in line with the previous projection.
EMR continues to project earnings per share to be in the range of $4.42-$4.62. Adjusted earnings per share are estimated to be in the range of $5.85-$6.05, unchanged from its earlier estimate. The company expects operating cash flow to be in the band of $3.6-$3.7 billion. Free cash flow is estimated to be in the range of $3.2-$3.3 billion. Major Developments for Emerson
Last month, Emerson signed an agreement to acquire the outstanding shares of
Aspen Technology, Inc. ( AZPN Quick Quote AZPN - Free Report) (AspenTech) for $7.2 billion. It is worth noting that EMR acquired a 55% majority stake in AspenTech in 2022, later increasing its ownership to around 57%. Per the deal, Emerson will offer $265 in cash for each of the remaining shares of AspenTech. This transaction values the to-be-acquired company at a market capitalization of $17 billion, with an enterprise value of $16.8 billion. When acquired, AspenTech will be a fully owned subsidiary of Emerson. Emerson’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are discussed below:
Enersys ( ENS Quick Quote ENS - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here ENS delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.6%. In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for Enersys’ fiscal 2025 (ending March 2025) earnings has increased 10.4%. AZZ Inc. ( AZZ Quick Quote AZZ - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). AZZ delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.2%. In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for AZZ’s fiscal 2024 (ending February 2025) earnings has increased 2.1%.
Image: Bigstock
Emerson Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Software and Control Sales Rise
Emerson Electric Co. (EMR - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended Dec. 31, 2024) adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28. The bottom line increased 13.1% year over year.
Emerson’s net sales of $4.18 billion missed the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. The top line increased 1% year over year, driven by the solid performance of both its operating segments. The company’s underlying sales were up 2% year over year.
Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.
How EMR Business Segments Performed
Effective from the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the company started reporting under two segments, namely Intelligent Devices and Software & Control.
The Intelligent Devices segment’s net sales were $2.84 billion, up 0.7% year over year. Our estimate was $2.88 billion. The segment consists of four subgroups, namely Final Control, Measurement & Analytical, Discrete Automation and Safety & Productivity.
Final Control’s sales increased 3.8% year over year to $976 million. Measurement & Analytical generated sales of $975 million, up 3% year over year. Discrete Automation’s sales totaled $580 million, reflecting a decline of 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Safety & Productivity’s sales decreased 3.1% year over year to $312 million.
The Software and Control Automation Solutions segment generated net sales of $1.35 billion, up 2.9% year over year. Our estimate was $1.34 billion. The segment consists of three subgroups, namely Control Systems & Software, AspenTech and Test & Measurement.
Control Systems & Software reported sales of $690 million, reflecting an increase of 2.2% year over year. AspenTech generated net sales of $303 million, up 17.9% year over year. Test & Measurement sales were $359 million, declining 6% year over year.
Emerson Electric Co. Stock Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Emerson Electric Co. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Emerson Electric Co. Quote
Emerson’s Margin Details
The cost of sales decreased 11.9% year over year to $1.9 billion. The pretax earnings margin was 18.6% compared with 4.2% in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITA margin was 28% compared with 24.6% in the year-earlier quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses declined 4.2% year over year to $1.2 billion.
EMR’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
Exiting the fiscal first quarter, Emerson had cash and cash equivalents of $2.8 billion compared with $3.6 billion at the end of fiscal 2024 (ended September 2024). Long-term debt was $6.6 billion compared with $7.2 billion at the end of fiscal 2024. In the first three months of fiscal 2025, the company made a payment of long-term debt worth $2 million.
In the same period, the company generated net cash of $777 million from operating activities, up 87.2% year over year. Capital expenditure was $83 million, up from $77 million in the year-ago period. Emerson paid out dividends of $301 million and repurchased shares worth $899 million in the same period.
Emerson’s Q2 Fiscal 2025 Outlook
For the second quarter of fiscal 2025 (ending March 2025), Emerson anticipates year-over-year net sales growth to be in the band of (0.5)-0.5% and underlying sales growth to be in the range of 1-2%.
EMR anticipates earnings per share to be in the range of $1.01-$1.05. Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be in the band of $1.38-$1.42.
EMR’s FY25 Outlook
Emerson currently anticipates net sales growth of 1.5-3.5% from the year-earlier level compared with 3.5-5.5% expected earlier. Underlying sales are expected to rise in the range of 3-5%, in line with the previous projection.
EMR continues to project earnings per share to be in the range of $4.42-$4.62. Adjusted earnings per share are estimated to be in the range of $5.85-$6.05, unchanged from its earlier estimate. The company expects operating cash flow to be in the band of $3.6-$3.7 billion. Free cash flow is estimated to be in the range of $3.2-$3.3 billion.
Major Developments for Emerson
Last month, Emerson signed an agreement to acquire the outstanding shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN - Free Report) (AspenTech) for $7.2 billion. It is worth noting that EMR acquired a 55% majority stake in AspenTech in 2022, later increasing its ownership to around 57%.
Per the deal, Emerson will offer $265 in cash for each of the remaining shares of AspenTech. This transaction values the to-be-acquired company at a market capitalization of $17 billion, with an enterprise value of $16.8 billion. When acquired, AspenTech will be a fully owned subsidiary of Emerson.
Emerson’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are discussed below:
Enersys (ENS - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
ENS delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.6%. In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for Enersys’ fiscal 2025 (ending March 2025) earnings has increased 10.4%.
AZZ Inc. (AZZ - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). AZZ delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.2%.
In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for AZZ’s fiscal 2024 (ending February 2025) earnings has increased 2.1%.