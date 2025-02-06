Back to top

SYMBOTIC INC (SYM) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Symbotic Inc. (SYM - Free Report) reported revenue of $486.69 million, up 32.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.03, compared to -$0.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.60% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $489.61 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.04, the EPS surprise was +25.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how SYMBOTIC INC performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Software maintenance and support: $5.53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.25 million.
  • Revenue- Systems: $464.06 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $461.94 million.
  • Revenue- Operation services: $17.11 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.97 million.
Shares of SYMBOTIC INC have returned +18.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

