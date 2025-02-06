Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Hologic (HOLX) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Hologic (HOLX - Free Report) reported $1.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.9%. EPS of $1.03 for the same period compares to $0.98 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 billion, representing no surprise. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.98%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.02.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hologic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Total Breast Health: $369.10 million versus $391.46 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change.
  • Revenue- GYN Surgical: $166.30 million compared to the $166.25 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Skeletal Health: $15.80 million versus $14.97 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -37.8% change.
  • Revenue- Total Diagnostics: $470.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $455.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%.
  • Revenues- Diagnostics- Cytology and Perinatal: $125.40 million compared to the $122.37 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Breast Health- Breast Imaging: $281.60 million versus $305.26 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.6% change.
  • Revenues- Diagnostics- Blood Screening: $4.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -48.8%.
  • Revenues- Diagnostics- Molecular Diagnostics: $341.10 million versus $330.68 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.7% change.
  • Revenues- Breast Health- Interventional Breast Solutions: $87.50 million compared to the $85.02 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Service and other revenue: $203.90 million versus $191.73 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change.
  • Revenues- Product Sales: $817.90 million versus $847.57 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.2% change.
Shares of Hologic have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

