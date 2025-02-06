We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $392, demonstrating a +1.51% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.2%.
Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 20.54% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Business Services sector with its gain of 6.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.7%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Duolingo, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 27, 2025. On that day, Duolingo, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 92.31%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $205.27 million, up 35.95% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Duolingo, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.46% lower. Currently, Duolingo, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Duolingo, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 127.27. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.9 for its industry.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 86, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.