ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
ARKO Corp. (ARKO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $6.92, moving -1.28% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.71%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.2%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 10.39% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.7% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ARKO Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.15 billion, down 3.64% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for ARKO Corp. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ARKO Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, ARKO Corp. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.45. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.95 for its industry.
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, finds itself in the bottom 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.