Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $3.10, indicating a +1.31% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the lithium producer had lost 10.79% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.7% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lithium Americas Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.02, indicating a 75% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lithium Americas Corp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 4.18% downward. Currently, Lithium Americas Corp. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, positioning it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.