Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
Williams-Sonoma (WSM - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $209.49, indicating a +0.62% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.2%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of cookware and home furnishings had gained 6.56% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8.29% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 1.7% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Williams-Sonoma in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to post earnings of $2.87 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.51%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.32 billion, up 1.97% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Williams-Sonoma. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.01% increase. Currently, Williams-Sonoma is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Williams-Sonoma has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.49 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.5.
It's also important to note that WSM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.87. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. WSM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.06 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.